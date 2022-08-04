Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Apex Tool Group, Klein Tools Inc, Snap-On Incorporated, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, Wera Tools

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Woodworking tools are tools used to shape and form wood. They can be hand-held or powered, and are used to create everything from furniture to musical instruments. The most common hand woodworking tools are chisels, saws, and planes. Powered woodworking tools include routers, sanders, and lathes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in hand tools and woodworking tools technology. One is the trend toward more ergonomic designs. This means that tools are being designed to fit the hand better and to be more comfortable to use. This is especially important for people who use tools for a living, such as carpenters and mechanics.

Another trend is the use of new materials. For example, some companies are now making tools out of titanium, which is much stronger and lighter than steel. This makes the tools easier to use and less likely to break.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Hand Tools & Woodworking Tools market are the increasing demand for woodworking tools from the construction and furniture industries, the increasing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, and the growing demand for power tools from the automotive and aerospace industries.

The construction industry is the largest end-user of hand tools and woodworking tools, accounting for over 50% of the total demand. The demand for hand tools and woodworking tools from the construction industry is driven by the increasing construction activities across the world. The furniture industry is the second-largest end-user of hand tools and woodworking tools, accounting for over 30% of the total demand. The demand for hand tools and woodworking tools from the furniture industry is driven by the increasing demand for furniture from the residential and commercial sectors.

Market Segments

The global Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools market is classified on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into wrench, plier, screw drivers and others. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into in store and online. By end user, the market is categorized into DIY, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

The key players in the Hand Tools and Woodworking Tools Market are Akar Tools Limited, Stanley Black and Decker, Apex Tool Group, Klein Tools Inc, Snap-On Incorporated, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, Wera Tools, Channellock, Inc., JCBL India, and Emerson Electric Co.

