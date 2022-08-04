Distributed Control System Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Distributed Control System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Distributed Control System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A distributed control system (DCS) is a computerized control system for a process or plant usually with many control loops, in which autonomous controllers are distributed throughout the system, but there is central operator supervisory control.

A DCS typically has components such as a human-machine interface (HMI), distributed control system controller (DCC) or a programmable logic controller (PLC), and Fieldbus or other network to interconnect the controllers.

Key Trends

There is four key trends in Distributed Control System (DCS) technology:

1. The move towards open standards: Open standards are important because they allow different DCSs to interoperate with each other. This is important for two reasons. First, it allows different parts of a process to be controlled by different DCSs. Second, it allows for the easy integration of new DCSs into an existing system.

2. The increasing use of Ethernet: Ethernet is being used increasingly in DCSs because it is a very fast and reliable network technology. It is also very easy to set up and maintain.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Distributed Control System (DCS) market. One of the most important drivers is the need for process automation in various industries. Process automation can help improve efficiency and productivity while reducing costs. Additionally, DCS systems can provide better process control and coordination, which can lead to improved product quality.

Another key driver of the DCS market is the need for integration of various plant systems. As plants become more complex, the need for integration of various systems increases. DCS systems can provide this integration, which can lead to improved efficiency and productivity. Additionally, integration can help reduce the risk of errors and improve safety.

Key Market Segments

The distributed control system market bifurcated on the basis of component, end-user and region. On the basis of component it is segmented into hardware components, software interfaces, and services. By end-user, it is divided into oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The distributed control system market report includes players such as Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Metso Corporation, ABB, NovaTech Process Solutions LLC, and Emerson Electric Corp.

