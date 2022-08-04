Voice Assistant Application Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Baidu Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Voice Assistant Application Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Voice Assistant Application Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A voice assistant application is a software application that is designed to recognize and respond to voice commands. Voice assistants are often used to perform tasks such as setting alarms, making phone calls, sending text messages, and playing music. Many voice assistant applications are also able to provide information such as weather forecasts and search results.

Voice assistant applications are becoming increasingly popular, with more people using them to perform tasks such as setting alarms, adding items to shopping lists, and playing music. The technology is also becoming more sophisticated, with voice assistants now able to understand natural language and provide more accurate results.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in the voice assistant application market:

Increased accuracy: Voice assistants are becoming more accurate at understanding natural language, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This means that users are more likely to get the results they want when they use voice commands.

More features: Voice assistants are gaining more features and functionality. For example, some voice assistants can now control smart home devices such as lights and thermostats. This means that users can perform a wider range of tasks using just their voice.

Greater personalization: Voice assistants are becoming more personalized, with many of them now offering personalized results based on a user’s location, preferences, and past searches. This means that users are more likely to find the results they are looking for.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Voice Assistant Application market are:

The increasing popularity of voice-activated assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri

The rising trend of hands-free computing and the increasing use of smart speakers

The increasing adoption of voice assistant applications in automobiles

The availability of voice assistant applications in multiple languages

Key Market Segments

The voice assistant application market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, deployment mode, channel integration, and application, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is analyzed across on-premises and cloud. By channel integration, it is categorized websites, mobile applications, smart speakers, and social media. By application, it is divided into web application, mobile application, and smart devices. By industry vertical, it is spread across BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The voice assistant application market report includes players such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Verbio Technologies S.L., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Oracle Corporation.

