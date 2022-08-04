Water Desalination Equipment Market growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast with Top Key Players Acciona SA, Hyflux Ltd, Ferrovial, Abengoa, Metito

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Water Desalination Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Water Desalination Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Water desalination equipment is used to remove salt and other minerals from water. The most common type of equipment used for desalination is reverse osmosis. Reverse osmosis works by forcing water through a semipermeable membrane. The membrane only allows water molecules to pass through while rejecting salt and other impurities.

Reverse osmosis is the most common type of water desalination equipment. It is typically used to treat water that is too salty for human consumption. The process can also be used to produce fresh water for industrial purposes, such as boiler feed water and cooling tower make-up water.

Key Trends

The key trends in water desalination equipment technology are:

1. Improving energy efficiency: One of the key trends in water desalination equipment technology is improving energy efficiency. This is being done by developing new and improved membranes, using alternative sources of energy, and reducing the environmental impact of desalination.

2. Developing new and improved membranes: New and improved membranes are being developed that are more energy-efficient and have a lower environmental impact.

3. Using alternative sources of energy: Alternative sources of energy, such as solar and wind, are being used more frequently to power desalination equipment. This is because they are more environmentally friendly and can help to reduce the overall cost of desalination.

Key Drivers

Water desalination is the process of removing dissolved minerals from seawater to make it potable. The main drivers for the water desalination equipment market are the increasing demand for fresh water and the dwindling supplies of freshwater.

With the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for water is expected to increase significantly. According to the United Nations, by 2025, an estimated 1.8 billion people will live in areas with absolute water scarcity, and two-thirds of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed conditions.

With the world’s freshwater resources under immense pressure, water desalination is seen as a viable solution to address the growing water demand. Desalination can provide an alternative source of freshwater, especially in coastal areas where freshwater resources are limited.

Key Market Segments

The water desalination equipment market bifurcated on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into pumps, evaporators and membranes. By technology, it is categorized into reverse osmosis, multi effect distillation, vapor compression and others. By application, it is divided into municipal, industrial and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The water desalination equipment market report includes players such as Acciona SA, Hyflux Ltd, Ferrovial, Abengoa, Metito, Wetico, Rite Water, DOW, Xylem and Veolia.

