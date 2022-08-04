Digital Workplace Market New Innovations, Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast By 2031 | IBM, ATOS, Wipro, DXC Technology, NTT Data, TCS, Citrix

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Workplace Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Workplace Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital Workplace is a term used to describe the use of technology to facilitate work. This can include everything from using video conferencing to connect with remote team members, to using project management software to keep track of tasks and deadlines. The goal of a digital workplace is to make work easier and more efficient by using technology.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in digital workplace technology:

1. Mobile-first and mobile-friendly: More and more employees are using their mobile devices for work, so its important for digital workplace technologies to be mobile-friendly.

2. Cloud-based: Cloud-based digital workplace technologies are becoming more popular because they’re more flexible and easier to use.

3. Artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence is being used more and more to help employees with tasks such as customer service, data entry, and scheduling.

Key Drivers

The digital workplace is a term used to describe the way in which businesses are using technology to enable employees to work more efficiently and effectively. The key drivers of the digital workplace market are the need for businesses to improve their productivity and the desire of employees to have more flexible working arrangements.

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the workplace and businesses are starting to invest more in tools and solutions that can help them to be more productive. The digital workplace market is being driven by the need for businesses to improve their efficiency and by the desire of employees to have more flexible working arrangements.

Market Segments

The Digital Workplace Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, end user, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. By deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. By end user, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, media and entertainment and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

Top key players in Digital Workplace Market are IBM, ATOS, Wipro, DXC Technology, NTT Data, TCS, Citrix, Unisys, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, HCL, Compucom, Stefanini, Getronics and Computacenter.

