Pipeline Monitoring System Market Likely To Experience Substantial Growth In The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orbcomm Inc., Pentair plc

A pipeline monitoring system is a device or set of devices used to gather data about the condition of a pipeline. This data can be used to detect and diagnose problems with the pipeline, and to monitor the effects of repairs or maintenance. Pipeline monitoring systems typically use sensors to measure various parameters such as pressure, flow, temperature, and corrosion. Data from these sensors is transmitted to a central location, where it can be analyzed and used to generate alarms or reports.

Key Trends

The key trends in Pipeline Monitoring System technology are:

1. Increased accuracy and reliability: Pipeline monitoring systems are becoming more accurate and reliable, thanks to advances in sensors and data processing techniques. This is allowing operators to more effectively identify and respond to potential problems.

2. Greater coverage: Pipeline monitoring systems are being deployed over increasingly large areas, providing operators with better visibility of their pipelines.

3. Improved response times: Pipeline monitoring systems are helping operators to respond more quickly to potential problems, thanks to faster data processing and communication.

Key Drivers

Pipeline Monitoring System market is driven by various factors such as rise in demand for oil & gas, stringent government regulations, and growth in oil & gas industry.

The demand for oil & gas is constantly increasing due to the growing population and industrialization. This has led to an increase in the exploration and production activities, which in turn has increased the need for pipeline monitoring system.

Stringent government regulations regarding the safety of oil & gas pipelines is another major driver for the market growth. Government bodies such as Department of Transportation (DOT) in the US have laid down strict guidelines for the construction and maintenance of pipelines. This has resulted in the need for more reliable and efficient pipeline monitoring system.

Market Segments

The pipeline monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into metallic and non-metallic. By technology, the market is divided into ultrasonic testing, PIGs, smart ball, magnetic flux leakage technology and others. By end user, it is fragmented into petroleum, water and waste water and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

Top key players in pipeline monitoring systems are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orbcomm Inc., Pentair plc, PERMA-PIPE International Holdings Inc., PSI Software AG, Siemens AG, TC Energy Corporation, Thales Group and Xylem Inc.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

About Global Insight Services:

Contact Us:

