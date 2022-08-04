Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031 | Key-Players: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tester Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An antimicrobial susceptibility tester is a device used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to antibiotics. It is used to help guide treatment decisions for infections. The tester works by growing bacteria in the presence of an antibiotic. If the bacteria are susceptible to the antibiotic, they will grow. If they are not susceptible, they will not grow. The tester can be used to test a wide variety of bacteria and antibiotics.

Key Trends

The key trends in antimicrobial susceptibility tester technology are accuracy, automation, and miniaturization.

Accuracy: There is a trend towards more accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing, with newer devices offering better precision and accuracy than older devices. This is important because accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing is essential for guiding clinical treatment decisions.

Automation: There is a trend toward automation of antimicrobial susceptibility testing, with newer devices offering more automated features than older devices. This is important because automated testing can improve efficiency and throughput, and reduce errors.

Miniaturization: There is a trend toward miniaturization of antimicrobial susceptibility testers, with newer devices offering smaller footprints and lower power consumption than older devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the antimicrobial susceptibility tester market are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rise in antimicrobial resistance.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the need for better diagnostic tools, such as antimicrobial susceptibility testers, to identify the causative agent and determine the most effective treatment.

The rise in antimicrobial resistance is also driving the need for better diagnostic tools to identify resistance mechanisms and guide treatment decisions.

Market Segments

The antimicrobial susceptibility tester market is segmented by type, application, end-use, and region. By type, the market is classified into antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into clinical diagnostics, epidemiology, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global antimicrobial susceptibility tester market includes players such as Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Bruker, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

