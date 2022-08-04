Volumetric Display Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview By 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Volumetric Display Industry Overview

The global volumetric display market size was valued at USD 180.88 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% from 2021 to 2028. Continued innovation and technological advancements to deliver enhanced resolutions and features in 3D display technologies are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Ongoing developments in lasers, optics, and electronics have led to the emergence of volumetric displays, enabling multiple viewers to look at the image at the same time from different perspectives without any need for special eyewear gadgets.

Demand for this technology is rising in the defense industry across developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan, due to its wide adoption in creating awareness in education and battlefield monitoring applications. Governments of these countries are significantly investing in advanced technologies in order to strengthen their defense capabilities. For instance, the U.S. government has proposed a budget of nearly USD 738.0 billion for the defense sector for 2020, which is around 3.0% more than from 2019. Thus, substantial growth in defense budgets across key countries is estimated to spur demand over the forecast period.

Consumers across the globe are changing preference from traditional 3D displays to volumetric 3D displays. This shift is due to the inherent advanced features of the latter, such as visualization of holographic aerial images in free space, 360° spherical viewing angle, autostereoscopic capabilities, and motion-based depth cues. Volumetric display provides better resolution, improved user viewing experience through a number of visual effects, and real-time 3D experience, which in turn is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Several industries, including military and defense, aerospace, healthcare, and media and entertainment, have upped the adoption of volumetric display in various applications such as patient surgery, research and development, and media marketing. This factor is anticipated to further fuel the growth.

In recent years, the demand for enhanced gaming experience has gained immense traction among the enthusiasts across the globe. Volumetric displays deliver a 360° view of 3D gaming without any device on the gamer’s body. Moreover, key market players such as Voxon Photonics are aggressively focused on introducing innovative 3D displays for gaming purposes across several countries. Thus, increasing consumer demand and massive investments by key market players in manufacturing are anticipated to bolster market growth.

The volumetric display is a complex assembly of components such as motor, projector, sensors, and laser systems. This, in addition to high costs, is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Volumetric display relies on rotating parts or scanning mechanisms, which create limitations for manufacturers to produce large-screen units. High costs incurred during the manufacturing process result in an increase in the overall cost of the product.

Volumetric Display Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global volumetric display market based on display type, end use, and region:

Volumetric Display Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Static-volume display

Swept-volume display

Volumetric Display End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Media, Communication, & Entertainment

Education & Training

Others (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.)

Volumetric Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Share Insights:

June 2019: Voxon Photonics introduced ‘Z3D’, the world’s first 3D Arcade Machine based on swept volume technology, which delivers enhanced gaming experience with ultra-high digital projection device.

Dec 2018: LightSpace Technologies raised USD 5.5 million from ASHansaMatrix, backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The major purpose of the investment is to support R&D activities of real-time volumetric display technology, along with the development of industrialization and fabrication process of photonics elements.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Volumetric Display Industry include

Lightspace Technologies Inc.

Voxon Photonics Pty Ltd.

The Coretec Group Inc.

Holoxica Ltd.

Alioscopy

Holografikakft

Leia, Inc

Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

SeeReal Technologies GmbH

The Coretec Group, Inc.

