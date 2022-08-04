Cold Pain Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2031 | Beiersdorf AG (Germany), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global cold pain therapy market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 5.9% CAGR during the projection period to reach up to USD 3.2 billion by 2031.

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cold Pain Therapy Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cold pain therapy includes the usage of cold materials to relieve pain. Cryotherapy is generally used as an essential injury management skill. Ice packs are applied to inflammations and injuries to help reduce pain and swelling. Studies suggest that cold compression slows blood flow to the injury, thereby reducing pain, inflammation, and muscle spasm. Ice packs are effective, inexpensive, and drugless methods to relieve pain from sprains, strains, bruises, tendinitis, and swelling caused due to trauma to superficial tissues.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the market growth is increasing the number of hip and knee surgeries. There has been observed that aging-related changes in the musculoskeletal system increase the propensity to osteoarthritis (OA), and the severity of the disease is closely related to other OA risk factors such as joint injury, obesity, genetics, and anatomical factors that affect joint mechanics. OA is not an inevitable consequence of growing old, although older age is the greatest risk factor for OA. The market demand for surgical treatment, including joint replacement surgery (hip and knee replacement), is expected to increase significantly, owing to the rapidly increasing aging population across the globe. Similarly, the increasing adoption of analgesic patches is also refueling the market growth. Analgesic patches feature a transdermal drug delivery system, which is a non-invasive mode of medication delivery through the skin. Patches deliver an analgesic drug at a fixed rate across the dermis, while placed on the skin. The use of analgesic patches through transdermal drug delivery systems offers certain advantages over oral medications.

Market Segments

By Product

OTC Products

Prescription Products

By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Post-operative Therapy

Sports Injuries

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

DJO Global, Inc. (US)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan)

Össur (Iceland), Johnson & Johnson (US)

Pfizer (US)

Sanofi (France)

Rohto Pharmaceutical (Japan)

3M (US)

Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

