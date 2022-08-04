Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Xentech, Xenopat, EUROPDX

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A patient-derived xenograft (PDX) is a cancer model created by transplanting tumor tissue from a human patient into an immunodeficient animal. This allows researchers to study the tumor in a living system and to test potential treatments.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model technology. First, there is a trend towards using PDX models to study more rare diseases. This is because PDX models can provide a more accurate representation of the disease than cell lines or other models. Additionally, PDX models can be used to study the disease in its natural environment, which can provide insights that would not be possible with other model types. Another trend is the use of PDX models to study the efficacy of new treatments. This is because PDX models can be used to test the effectiveness of a treatment in a more realistic setting. Additionally, PDX models can be used to study the side effects of a treatment, which is important for safety purposes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model market are the increasing incidence of cancer, the availability of PDX models for a wide range of cancer types, and the increasing use of PDX models in drug development. The incidence of cancer is increasing globally, with an estimated 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer-related deaths in 2018. The availability of PDX models for a wide range of cancer types is a key driver of the PDX market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Mice Models

Rat Models

By Tumor Type

Lung Tumor Models

Respiratory Tumor Models

By Application

Precision Medicine

Co-Clinical Trials

By End User

Academic and Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Market Players

Xentech

Xenopat

EUROPDX

Hera Biolabs

Bioduro

Envigo

Urosphere

Wuxi Apptech

Oncodesign

