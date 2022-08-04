Radome Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | TK, L-3 ESSCO, Harris, Raytheon

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Radome Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Radome Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A radome is a structure that encloses a radar antenna to protect it from the elements. The radome also protects the antenna from mechanical damage and interference from other objects. The word “radome” is a portmanteau of the words “radar” and “dome.”

Key Trends

Radome technology is constantly evolving in order to keep up with the latest advances in radar and communications systems. The key trends in radome technology are miniaturization, light weighting, and improved performance. Miniaturization is necessary in order to fit the ever-shrinking form factors of modern radar and communications systems. This trend is driven by the need for smaller, more agile systems that can be easily deployed in a variety of locations.

Key Drivers

Radome is a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects equipment from exposure to the elements. Radomes are used in a variety of applications, including radar, satellite, and wireless communications. The key drivers of the radome market are the increasing demand for radar systems in military and commercial applications, and the need for weatherproof enclosures for wireless communications equipment. The market is also driven by the increasing use of composite materials in radome construction, which offers superior strength and durability compared to traditional materials.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Product

Service

By Platform

Airborne

Ground

By Application

Radar

Sonar

By Frequency

HF/UHF/VHF-Band

L-Band

S-Band

Key Market Players

ATK

L-3 ESSCO

Harris

Raytheon

Kelvin Hughes

CPI

Leonardo

Jenoptik

HTC

