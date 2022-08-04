Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | International Paper, Amcor plc, WestRock Company, Mondi Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Paper is a material that is produced by pressing together moist fibers of cellulose pulp derived from wood, rags, grasses, or other vegetable sources, and draining them of water. Paperboard is a paper-based material used for packaging or printing. It is made by compressing paper pulp and then drying it under pressure. Paperboard is thicker and more durable than paper, and is used for packaging products such as cereal boxes, shoe boxes, and folding cartons.

Key Trends

The key trends in paper and paperboard packaging technology are towards lighter weight materials, improved barrier properties, and greater sustainability. Lighter weight materials are being developed to reduce the overall weight of paper and paperboard packaging. This can be achieved through the use of thinner materials, or through the use of materials with a lower density.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market are expected to be the growing demand for packaging from the food and beverage industry, the increasing use of paper and paperboard packaging in the healthcare industry, and the growing trend of e-commerce. The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major driver of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market. The increasing demand for packaged food, the growing demand for convenience foods, and the increasing demand for takeaway foods are expected to drive the demand for paper and paperboard packaging. The healthcare industry is expected to be another major driver of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market.

Market segments:

By Grade

  • SBS
  • CUK
  • FBB
  • WLC

 By Type

  • Corrugated Box
  • Boxboard

By Application

  • Food and Beverage
  • Healthcare

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Market Players:

  • International Paper
  • Amcor plc
  • WestRock Company
  • Mondi Group
  • DS Smith
  • Packaging Corporation of America
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
  • Sappi Limited

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

