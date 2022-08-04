Molluscicides Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Lonza Group AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Molluscicides Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Molluscicides Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Molluscicides are pesticides that are specifically designed to kill mollusks, such as snails, slugs, and clams. These products are typically used in gardens and farms to protect crops from damage by these pests. Molluscicides can be applied to the ground, directly onto mollusks, or indirectly through baits. Some molluscicides are designed to kill only a specific species of mollusk, while others are broad-spectrum products that can kill many different types of mollusks. Molluscicides are typically categorized as either contact poisons or stomach poisons. Contact poisons work by causing physical damage to the mollusk, while stomach poisons work by causing the mollusk to stop feeding.

Key Trends

Molluscicides are pesticides that are used to kill mollusks, such as snails, slugs, and clams. Molluscicides can be either natural or synthetic chemicals. Natural molluscicides include substances such as crushed eggshells, lime, and salt. Synthetic molluscicides include metaldehyde, carbamate, and organophosphate pesticides. Molluscicides are used in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings. In agriculture, molluscicides are used to protect crops from damage caused by mollusks. In non-agricultural settings, molluscicides are used to control mollusks in gardens, parks, and other areas where they are considered to be pests.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the molluscicide market are the increasing demand for food security, the need for effective pest control solutions, and the growing awareness of the harmful effects of molluscs. The food and agriculture industry is the major end-user of molluscicides, as they are used to protect crops from damage by molluscs. The rise in the number of molluscicide applications in the agricultural sector is driven by the need for food security and the increasing demand for fresh produce.

Market Segments:

By Type
  • Chemical
  • Biological
By Form
  • Dry
  • Liquid
By Crop Type
  • Vegetables and Fruits
  • Cereals and Grains

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Market Players:

  • Lonza Group AG
  • Bayer Cropscience AG
  • BASF SE
  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
  • Marrone Bio Innovations
  • American Vanguard Corporation
  • De Sangosse Ltd
  • W. Neudorff GmbH KG

Express Press Release Distribution