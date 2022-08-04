Industrial Refrigeration Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Refrigeration Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Refrigeration Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial refrigeration is a process in which heat is removed from a substance or space to keep it cool. This can be done using a variety of methods, including air conditioning, evaporative cooling, and mechanical refrigeration. Industrial refrigeration is used in a variety of settings, including food processing plants, warehouses, and chemical plants. It is also used to cool large spaces, such as arenas and shopping malls.

Key Trends

The key trends in industrial refrigeration technology are:

1. The use of more environmentally friendly refrigerants: In the past, industrial refrigeration systems used refrigerants that were harmful to the environment, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). However, new regulations have banned the use of these refrigerants, and companies are now using more environmentally friendly alternatives, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and carbon dioxide (CO2).

2. The move towards natural refrigerants: In addition to being more environmentally friendly, natural refrigerants are also more efficient than synthetic refrigerants. As a result, many companies are now moving towards using natural refrigerants in their industrial refrigeration systems.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of industrial refrigeration market are the need for efficient and cost-effective cooling solutions in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The other drivers include the stringent environmental regulations and the need to reduce the carbon footprint. The industrial refrigeration market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized companies.

Market Segments:

By Component

Compressor

Condenser

By Refrigerant Type

Ammonia

CO2

Others

By Application

Fruit And Vegetable Processing

Refrigerated Warehouses

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Market players:

Johnson Controls

Emerson Electric Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Danfoss

Mayekawa

Daikin

Ingersoll Ran

