Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2030

Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Industry Overview

The global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size is expected to reach USD 471.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to show lucrative growth due to increasing R&D expenditure and rising outsourcing trends.

Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market based on services and region:

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Contract development, and Contract manufacturing.

The contract manufacturing segment dominated the market for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.4% in 2021. This is majorly due to the high penetration of the contract manufacturing segment in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry.

The contract development offers several benefits over in-house development of drugs, such as access to industry experts, less time to market, cost-effectiveness, and more focus on core competencies. The growing trend of outsourcing, increasing use of medical devices due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, and the complexity of manufacturing devices are driving the market for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization.

Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key parameter affecting the competitive nature is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare. Also, to retain market share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are undertaking strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Some prominent players in the global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market include

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Covance Inc.

Jabil

Sanmina Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Flex

