Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2030

Posted on 2022-08-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Industry Overview

The global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size is expected to reach USD 471.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to show lucrative growth due to increasing R&D expenditure and rising outsourcing trends.

 

Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market based on services and region:

 

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Contract development, and Contract manufacturing.

  • The contract manufacturing segment dominated the market for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization and accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.4% in 2021. This is majorly due to the high penetration of the contract manufacturing segment in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry.
  • The contract development offers several benefits over in-house development of drugs, such as access to industry experts, less time to market, cost-effectiveness, and more focus on core competencies. The growing trend of outsourcing, increasing use of medical devices due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, and the complexity of manufacturing devices are driving the market for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization.

 

Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

  • Healthcare Finance Solutions Market: The global healthcare finance solutions market size was valued at USD 111.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the forecast period.
  • Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market: The global healthcare third-party logistics market is expected to grow significantly. In the phase of persistent technological evolution, 3PL companies are inventing new and more proficient strategies to engage with consumers, contributing to market growth.

 

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key parameter affecting the competitive nature is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare. Also, to retain market share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are undertaking strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

 

Some prominent players in the global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market include

  • Catalent Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Recipharm AB
  • Siegfried Holding AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Covance Inc.
  • Jabil
  • Sanmina Corporation
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc.
  • Flex

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution