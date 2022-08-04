UV coatings Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Arkema Group, BASF SE, Akzo NobelNV, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Valspar Corporation

New York , Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global UV coatings report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on UV coatings market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

UV coatings are a type of finishing treatment that is applied to the surface of a material in order to protect it from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. UV coatings can be applied to both organic and inorganic materials, and they are often used on plastics, metals, and glass. UV coatings typically have a clear or translucent appearance, and they can be applied as a liquid or a powder. UV coatings can be used for a variety of purposes, including to protect against fading, yellowing, and other types of damage that can be caused by exposure to UV rays.

Key Trends

The key trends in UV coatings technology are the development of more durable and more environmentally friendly products. This has led to the development of UV-curable coatings, which are more durable and easier to apply than traditional coatings. UV-curable coatings are also more environmentally friendly because they do not require the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during application.

Market Segments

The UV coatings market report is bifurcated on the basis of composition, type, end-use, and region. On the basis of composition, it is segmented into oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators, and others. Based on type, it is analyzed across wood coatings, plastic coatings, over print varnish, and others. By end-use, it is categorized into industrial coatings, electronics, and graphic arts. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The UV coatings market report includes players such as Arkema Group, BASF SE, Akzo NobelNV, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin Williams Company, Croda International PLC, Dymax Corporation, and Allnex Belgium SA/NV Ltd.

