Ballistic protection materials Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and BAE Systems, 3M, Permali, Revision Military, MKU Limited, Survitec Group Limited

Global Ballistic protection materials report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ballistic protection materials market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ballistic protection materials are designed to stop or deflect projectiles, usually bullets. They may be made of a variety of materials, including metals, ceramics, plastics, and composites. Ballistic protection materials are used in a variety of applications, including body armor, armored vehicles, and bullet-resistant glass.

Key Trends

Recent years have seen a number of key trends emerge in the field of ballistic protection materials. One of the most significant has been the development of lighter weight, more effective materials that can be used in a variety of applications. This has been driven in part by the need to reduce the weight of body armor and other protective gear, as well as by the desire to improve protection against high-velocity ballistic threats.

Market Segments

The Ballistic Protection Materials Market is segmented into product, material, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into personal protection equipment, cockpit ballistic protection, ballistic door, ballistic floor, and others. By material, it is divided by ceramics, metal & alloys, composites, fabric, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into homeland security, military, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Ballistic Protection Materials Market report includes players such as Saab AB, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd, BAE Systems, 3M, Permali, Revision Military, MKU Limited, Survitec Group Limited, Point Blank Enterprises, and Rheinmetall AG.

Key Drivers

The global ballistic protection materials market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for military and law enforcement personnel across the globe. The rising instances of terrorist activities and cross-border conflicts are also fueling the demand for ballistic protection materials. Moreover, the increasing adoption of ballistic protection materials by the commercial sector, such as the banking and finance sector, is also propelling the growth of the market. The rising awareness about the benefits of ballistic protection materials, such as their ability to provide protection against bullets and shrapnel, is also driving the market growth. However, the high cost of ballistic protection materials is restraining the growth of the market to some extent.

