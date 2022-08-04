Dental laboratories Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York , Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental laboratories are businesses that provide dental products and services to dentists and other oral health care providers. Dental laboratories fabricate dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, implants, dentures, and orthodontic appliances. They also make custom dental appliances, such as night guards and sports mouthguards. In addition, dental laboratories may provide dental technicians to assist dentists in the chair-side fabrication of dental restorations, such as fillings and veneers.

Dental laboratories typically have a staff of dental technicians who fabricate dental prosthetics and appliances. These technicians work under the supervision of a licensed dentist or dental prosthetist. In some cases, dental laboratories are owned and operated by dentists or dental prosthetists. In other cases, they are independent businesses.

Market Segments

The dental laboratories market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, equipment, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, and others. By equipment, it is divided into dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The dental laboratories market report includes players such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca OY, Bego GmbH & Co. Kg, Septodont Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Henry Schein, Inc., Knight dental design, 3M Health Care, A-dec Inc., and Straumann AG.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the dental laboratories market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is driving the market for dental laboratories. This is because people are becoming more and more conscious of their appearance and are willing to spend money to improve their smile.

Secondly, the aging population is also driving the market for dental laboratories as they are more likely to need dental work done. This is because as people age, their teeth become more worn down and they are more likely to develop tooth problems.

