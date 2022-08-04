intravenous infusion pump Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York , Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, directly into a patient’s vein. Infusion pumps are used to treat a variety of conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and pain.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in intravenous infusion pump technology. One is the miniaturization of the pumps. This has been driven by the need for smaller, more portable devices that can be used in a variety of settings. Another trend is the development of wireless infusion pumps. These devices offer the potential for greater flexibility and convenience for both patients and clinicians. Additionally, there has been an increasing focus on safety and security features in infusion pumps. This is in response to the potential for errors and accidents associated with the use of these devices.

Market Segmentation

The global Intravenous infusion pump market is segmented into type, application, end user and region. By type, the market is categorized into volumetric infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, and patient controlled analgesia infusion pumps. The applications covered in the study include oncology, parenteral nutrition, analgesia/pain management, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Some of the major companies that operate in the global intravenous infusion pump market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Smith Medical, ICU Medical, Inc., and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the intravenous infusion pumps market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing preference for home healthcare, and the availability of reimbursement policies in developed countries.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the growth of the intravenous infusion pumps market. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases require long-term treatment, which often includes the use of intravenous infusion pumps.

The increasing number of surgical procedures is another factor driving the growth of the intravenous infusion pumps market. The use of intravenous infusion pumps is often necessary during surgery to administer fluids and medications.

