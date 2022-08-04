Clear aligners Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Clear aligners are a type of orthodontic treatment that uses clear plastic trays to gradually move teeth into their desired position. Unlike traditional braces, clear aligners are nearly invisible and can be removed for eating, drinking, and cleaning. Treatment with clear aligners typically takes 9-15 months, depending on the severity of the dental misalignment.

Key Trends

The key trends in Clear Aligners technology are:

1. Increased accuracy: Clear Aligners technology has become more accurate over time, allowing for more precise treatment.

2. Increased customization: Clear Aligners can now be customized to each patient’s individual needs, which leads to better results.

3. Increased comfort: Clear Aligners are now more comfortable to wear, making them more popular among patients.

Market Segments

The clear aligners market is segmented by age group, distribution channel, end-use, and region. By age group, the market is classified into adults, and teenagers. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into direct sales, laboratories, and others. Based on end-use, the market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global clear aligner market includes players such as Align Technology Inc, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein Inc, TP Orthodontics Inc, Dyna Flex Inc, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, 3M EPSE, Argen Corporation, and others.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Clear Aligners’ market.

First, the market is driven by the increasing demand for dental aesthetics. People are becoming more and more concerned about their appearance, and they are willing to spend more money to improve their smiles.

Second, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of oral health. People are realizing that oral health is important not only for their appearance but also for their overall health.

Finally, the market is also driven by advancements in technology. Clear Aligners are now more comfortable to wear and are more effective than ever before.

