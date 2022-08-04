Carbon Nanotubes Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Carbon Nanotubes Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A carbon nanotube (CNT) is a tubular fullerene molecule with a diameter of a few nanometers and walls composed of a single layer of carbon atoms. CNTs can be either metallic or semiconducting, depending on their chirality (handedness). They are among the strongest and stiffest materials known, with a strength-to-weight ratio that is approximately 300 times that of steel.

Key Players

Arkeaa S.A.

Cabot Corporation

Chase Advanced Materials Inc.

Cheap Tubes

Hyperion Catalysis International

Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co.Ltd.

Key Trends and Drivers

CNTs are cylindrical carbon molecules with extraordinary strength and stiffness. They are also good conductors of heat and electricity, and have a large surface area to volume ratio. These properties make CNTs attractive for a wide range of applications, including electronics, energy storage, and structural materials.

The main drivers of this growth are the increasing demand for CNTs in the electronics and automotive industries, and the growing awareness of the environmental benefits of CNTs.

In the electronics industry, CNTs are used in a variety of applications, including flat panel displays, solar cells, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). CNTs are also used as interconnects in integrated circuits, and as field-effect transistors (FETs). In the automotive industry, CNTs are used in tires, brake pads, and seatbelts. They are also being explored for use in batteries, fuel cells, and engine components.

Market Segments

By Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

By Technology

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

CVD

Catalytic CVD

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

By Application

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy Storage

Structural Composites

Aerospace Application

Defense Application

Sporting good

Chemical Materials

Medical & Healthcare

Others

