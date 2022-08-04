Carbonated Beverages Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Carbonated Beverages Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbonated beverages are made by adding carbon dioxide to water. The carbon dioxide dissolves in the water and forms carbonic acid, which gives the beverage its fizzy taste.

The Coca-Cola Company was founded in 1892, and it began selling its soda nationwide in 1899. Today, Coca-Cola is the most popular carbonated beverage in the world.

Key Players

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

National Beverage

Monster Beverage

Cott Corporation

Suntory Beverage & Food

Asahi Group Holdings

Kering

Tsingtao Brewery

Key Trends

There has been a shift in the carbonated beverages market in recent years, with consumers becoming more health-conscious and interested in natural and organic products. This has led to a decline in sales of traditional carbonated drinks, such as colas and sodas, and a growth in sales of sparkling water and seltzer.

There has also been an increase in the number of craft and artisanal carbonated beverages available, as well as a trend towards less sweetened drinks. Consumers are also seeking out more sophisticated flavor profiles, and are willing to pay premium prices for premium products.

Technology has also played a role in the carbonated beverages market, with the advent of home carbonation machines making it easier than ever to make your own sparkling water or seltzer at home. This has led to a decline in sales of store-bought carbonated drinks, as well as an increase in the variety of flavors and styles available.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers is the health and wellness trend. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for beverages that are low in calories and sugar. Carbonated water is a popular option for those looking for a healthy alternative to sugary soft drinks.

Another driver of the carbonated beverages market is the growing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly interested in products that are made with natural ingredients and free from artificial additives. Carbonated water is often seen as a healthier option because it does not contain any artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Another key driver of the carbonated beverages market is the trend towards premiumization. Consumers are willing to pay more for products that are seen as high quality and luxurious. Carbonated water is often seen as a premium product because of its clean, crisp taste.

Market Segments

By Product

Soft Drinks

Carbonated Water

Sports & Energy Drinks

Others

By Flavor

Cola

Fruit Based

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Service Outlets

Vending machines

Online

