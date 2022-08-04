Narcotics Scanner Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Narcotics Scanner Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Narcotics scanners are devices that can detect the presence of illegal drugs in a person’s possession. They work by scanning the person’s body for traces of drugs that may be hidden under their clothes. The scanner then produces a image that can be used to identify the type and quantity of drugs present.

Narcotics scanners are becoming increasingly popular as a tool for law enforcement agencies to use in the fight against drug trafficking. They are also being used more frequently at airports and other points of entry into countries, in order to prevent drug smugglers from bringing illegal drugs into the country.

Key Companies:

Astrophysics Inc.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

B&W Tek

Key Trends and Drivers:

Some of the key trends and drivers of narcotics scanners market include the increasing use of narcotics scanners by law enforcement agencies, the increasing use of narcotics scanners in the healthcare industry, and the increasing use of narcotics scanners in the retail industry.

The increasing global trade in illicit drugs: The global narcotics trade is estimated to be worth around US$320 billion annually. This huge market provides a major incentive for criminal gangs to produce and smuggle drugs.

The increasing use of sophisticated smuggling methods: The use of sophisticated smuggling methods, such as hiding drugs in body cavities or using drones, makes it harder for law enforcement to detect and intercept drugs.

The growing problem of drug addiction: Drug addiction is a major problem in many countries and is a key driver of the demand for drugs.

The high profitability of the narcotics trade: The illicit drug trade is extremely profitable for criminal gangs. This is due to the high prices that drugs fetch on the black market.

Market Segments:

By Application

Airports

Land Border

Ports

Inland Law Enforcement

Retail

Healthcare

By Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

Raman Mass Spectrometry

By Device Type

Handled

Fixed

