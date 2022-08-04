Non-Destructive Testing Market Analysis, Size, Applications Share, Trends & Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Non-Destructive Testing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a type of testing that is performed on materials, components, or systems without causing damage. It is a critical tool in ensuring the safety and quality of products and systems. NDT methods are used in a wide variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, chemical, construction, electronics, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

NDT methods include visual inspection, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle testing, eddy current testing, and leak testing. NDT is used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation.

Key Players:

Olympus Corporation

MISTRAS Group

Nikon Metrology

Ashtead Technology

Williamson Inc.

Key Trends:

There are several trends that are currently affecting the NDT market.

One trend is the increasing use of automated NDT systems. Automated NDT systems are able to perform NDT tasks with little or no human intervention. This trend is being driven by the need for increased efficiency and accuracy in NDT.

Another trend is the increasing use of digital radiography. Digital radiography is a type of radiography that uses digital detectors instead of film. This trend is being driven by the need for improved image quality and the ability to store and share images electronically.

A third trend is the increasing use of phased array ultrasonic testing. Phased array ultrasonic testing is a type of ultrasonic testing that uses multiple transducers to scan materials for defects. This trend is being driven by the need for improved accuracy and efficiency in ultrasonic testing.

Market Segments:

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing And Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

By Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Visual Examination

By Industry Vertical

Oil And Gas

Power

Aerospace And Defense

Automotive And Transportation

Construction

By Services

Inspection Services

Training Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration services

