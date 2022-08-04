Footwear Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

A recently published Fact.MR report on the footwear market establishes that the market is poised to witness healthy growth in 2021, with long-term growth rate between 2021 and 2031 following a CAGR of 4% to reach a valuation of US$ 640 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of footwear surged at a CAGR of 3% to surpass US$ 430 Mn by the end of the said historical period. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects somewhat dipped, as outdoor activities such as sports, walking and hiking ceased amid the imposition of strict lockdowns.

Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=120

As consumers become more aware about the latest trends, demand for fashion footwear is anticipated rise over the forecast period. Additionally, surging incidences of foot and joint pain is opening up avenues in the medical footwear category.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Casual Footwear Fashion Footwear Occupational Footwear Therapeutic Footwear Athletic Footwear Protective Footwear Other Footwear

Material Leather Footwear Natural Rubber Footwear Synthetic Rubber Footwear EVA Footwear PVC Footwear PU Footwear Textile Footwear

Price Range Economy Footwear Mid Footwear Premium Footwear Super-Premium Footwear

Sales Channel Online Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Specialist s General Merchandise Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Footwear Sales via Other Sales Channels



We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Footwear Market insights to our clients.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global footwear market is anticipated to add 1.5x value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

By product type, sales of athletic footwear likely to reach US$ 83 Bn by 2022

Online sales of footwear was valued at US$ 21.4 Bn as of 2020

In 2020, U.S footwear sales reached US$ 91 Bn, expected to rise further in the future

China to emerge as the champion in athletic footwear, accounting for over 10% of the global market

Fashion footwear to account for around 1/4th of the global market revenue

India emerging as an attractive destination for prominent footwear manufacturers

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=120

The Market insights of Footwear will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Footwear Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Footwear market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Footwear market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Footwear provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Footwear market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Footwear Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Footwear market growth

Current key trends of Footwear Market

Market Size of Footwear and Footwear Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Footwear market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Footwear market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Footwear Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Footwear Market.

Crucial insights in Footwear market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Footwear market.

Basic overview of the Footwear, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Footwear across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Footwear Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Footwear Market development during the forecast period.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Footwear Market, buy now:-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/120

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Footwear Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Footwear Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Footwear Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Footwear manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Footwear Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Footwear Market landscape.

For More Insight https://www.internetx.com/en/news-detailview/bare-metal-servers-cutting-edge-hosting-technology/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com