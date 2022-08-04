Chickpeas Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market is expected to experience above-average growth by reaching US$ 17.8 Bn and registering a positive CAGR of 5.7% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Owing to the various health benefits, nutrients, and proteins, chickpeas are being consumed on a large scale across the globe.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of chickpeas surged at a CAGR of 4.3%. Sales further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to the increasing shift in dietary patterns of consumers, exhibiting greater interest in consuming plant-based foods. A reduction of over 70% infection rate was observed amongst people who consumed plant based diets, according to a popular study,

People are using chickpeas in a variety of dishes to add texture and flavour. Chickpeas are also being offered to animals to fulfil their energy and protein requirements. Furthermore, direct consumption of chickpeas and canned chickpeas is propelling demand for chickpeas. Due to all these factors, chickpeas are expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Desi

Kabuli Form Dried

Fresh/Green

Frozen

Preserved/Canned

Flour Application Direct Consumption

Salads

Snacks

Hummus and Tahini

Sweets and Desserts

Other Applications

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Chickpeas market:

We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Chickpeas market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Some of the Chickpeas Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Chickpeas and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Chickpeas Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Chickpeas market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Chickpeas Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Chickpeas Market during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global chickpeas market through 2022, which include

Bean Growers Australia Limited

The Wimmera Grain Co. Pty Ltd

AGT Food & Ingredients Inc.

OLEGA S.A.

Alberta Pulse Growers Commission

Indraprasth Foods Ltd

Mast Qalander Traders

Sanwa Pty. Ltd

After reading the Market insights of Chickpeas Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Chickpeas market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Chickpeas market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Chickpeas market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Chickpeas Market Players.

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Chickpeas Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Chickpeas market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

