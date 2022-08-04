Revenue From Sales of Garlic Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Frozen Garlic. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Frozen Garlic Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=303

Fact.MR’s recent study on the global garlic market projects that the market is likely to experience a CAGR exceeding 5% during the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market is projected to bring in US$ 19.5 Bn in revenue by the end of 2022. Prominent manufacturers are experimenting with multiple garlic formats- including pastes, powder and fresh forms respectively. High preference for black garlic is spurring countless product innovations, broadening overall market growth prospects for the future.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Frozen Garlic market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Frozen Garlic.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Frozen Garlic, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Frozen Garlic Market.

Manufacturers are also offering and exporting garlic products to the countries to be used in the off-season when garlic is not available in the market. Garlic is also being used in variety of food products in order to increase their shelf-life. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global garlic market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Hard Neck Garlic Soft Neck Garlic

Form Fresh Garlic Dehydrated Garlic Frozen Garlic Preserved/Canned Garlic

Application Garlic for Culinary Applications Garlic for Soups, Sauces and Dressings Garlic for Snacks & Convenience Foods Garlic for Bakery Products Garlic for Fast Food Restaurant Chains Garlic for Meat & Poultry Products Garlic for Other Applications



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=303

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for garlic to expand 1.6x until 2031, compared to 2021

Culinary garlic applications to remain prominent, generating over 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Fresh garlic to generate revenues worth US$ 11.1 Bn by 2022, attributed to greater effectiveness

Hard necked garlic likely to generate incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031

Asia to emerge as an opportunistic region, surpassing US$ 8.1 Bn in value in the short-run

U.S to experience noteworthy expansion, registering a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2031

China to be an important investment destination, yielding 4 out of 5 garlic sales

“Growing inclination towards consuming spice-rich foods as well as preference for naturally sourced vitamins and minerals is augmenting demand for garlic across key regions,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/303

Competitive Landscape

The global garlic market is highly competitive in nature. The global reach of well-established market players and high capital investment for entering the market has created barriers for new market players.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the global market and are adopting strategies like acquisitions and mergers.

For instance, the Garlic Company provides premium quality California garlic to food service, industrial, and retail customers. Offering pack types in the fresh whole bulb, peeled, diced, pureed, or frozen form, the company delivers the consistent, delicious flavor of California garlic to everyone’s favorite foods.

In January 2021, Frontenac acquired Monterey Bay Spice Company- a processor and distributor of botanicals, herbs, teas, essential oils, seasonings and spices. This acquisition will help Frontenac expand its outreach in the global food & beverage industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Frozen Garlic market report:

Sales and Demand of Frozen Garlic

Growth of Frozen Garlic Market

Market Analysis of Frozen Garlic

Market Insights of Frozen Garlic

Key Drivers Impacting the Frozen Garlic market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Frozen Garlic market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Frozen Garlic

More Valuable Insights on Frozen Garlic Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Frozen Garlic, Sales and Demand of Frozen Garlic, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

For More Insight https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/431147

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com