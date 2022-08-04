Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s recent report on the global organic color cosmetic products market forecasts an expansion rate of 7% in value CAGR terms. As per the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 39.5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Growth is spurred by growing reliance on naturally sourced cosmetics due to fears of allergic reactions associated with synthetic beauty products.

From 2016 to 2020, organic color cosmetic product sales surged at a CAGR of 4%. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 20 Bn by 2021-end. Prospects declined significantly during the first half of 2020, amid severe crunches in the demand-supply equation. The industry registered a Y-o-Y growth of 0.5%, as opposed to 7.8% in 2019.

Eventually, this shortfall was offset, as companies began capitalizing on online marketing channels to extend their product outreach to customers. Key businesses are heavily spending in enhancing their web presence and offering unique services for consumers to help them pick the best product for their needs and how to utilize it. Aside from that, lotus extracts are being infused into products to improve qualities such as hair and skin nutrition.

Key Segments Covered

Product Lip Care Products Nail Products Facial Make-up Products Hair Color Products Eye Make-up Products Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Others

Price Economic Premium



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By price, premium organic color cosmetics were valued at over US$ 14 Bn in 2020

By distribution channel, online stores to experience a 7% CAGR until 2031

Organic hair color products to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031

U.S to generate credible growth opportunities, inclining at a growth rate of 4%

In 2020, Germany accounted for more than 20% of the European market for organic color cosmetics

India to be a promising market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are using a range of strategies to thrive in this highly competitive environment. Many businesses are focusing on innovations to remain ahead of client demands and requirements in order to develop a brand and survive in a competitive market.

In January 2020, Revlon introduced Total Color, a clean and vegan permanent hair color filled with restorative oils and botanicals and created without many common hair color ingredients.

In August 2020, L’Oreal launched a platform specifically designed to meet consumers’ coloring product requests. This service provides a live chat option with the customer care center, as well as video consultations with professional colorists by appointment, virtual try-on, articles, techniques, and so on.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global organic color cosmetics market, analyzing historical demand from 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for 2021–2031.

The study reveals growth projections on the organic color cosmetics market on the basis of product (lip care products, nail products, facial make-up products, hair color products, eye make-up products and others), distribution channel (specialty stores, modern trade, departmental stores, mono brand stores, drug stores, online stores and others) and price (economic and premium) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

