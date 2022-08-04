Mulching Materials Market expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years

Currently, inorganic mulching material accounts for a majority share in sales of mulching material. This is due to comparatively low initial cost and maintenance. Big commercial farms account for high demand for inorganic mulching material owing to its numerous advantage. However, certain regulations being imposed by regional governments to reduce carbon footprint may narrow down the overall market share of inorganic mulching material over the coming years.

Key players are operating aggressively and deploying capital for the development of their distribution and sales networks across the globe, which enables them to corner a big chunk of the market share. Companies are also focusing on developing innovative products to cater to a wide range of consumers. Further, increase in demand from horticulture farms and lawn gardening, especially among millennials, will steer market growth upwards over the coming years.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the mulching material market is anticipated to surpass US$ 3 Bn valuation in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Mulching Materials , along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of Mulching Materials has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Mulching Materials Market Segmentations:

Product Type Organic Mulching Material Barked, Shredded or Chipped Pine Needles Grass Clippings Shredded Leaves Straw Inorganic Mulching Material Black Plastic Landscape Fabric Stones/Gravel Others

By Material Mulching Material for Residential Applications Mulching Material for Gardens Public Gardens Corporate Gardens Hotels and Resort Gardens Mulching Material for Horticulture Others

By Sales Channel Mulching Material Sold through Modern Trade Mulching Material Sold through Garden Supply Stores Mulching Material Sold through Online Stores Mulching Material Sold through Other Channels

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



