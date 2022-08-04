High Voltage Electric Heaters Market expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.4 Bn over 2020-2030

The automotive and aerospace industry has experienced increasing demand in developing countries such as China. Furthermore, mounting demand for customized products as per application requirement by numerous OEMs will drive the demand for high voltage electric heaters in the coming years. Advancements in the automotive industry and development of numerous concepts such as smart cars, connected cars, and electric cars will drive the high voltage electric heater market.

Mounting demand for electric vehicles and increasing concerns regarding the environment with respect to the emission of gases will facilitate the growth of the global high voltage electric heater market, which is set to expand eight times its current size over the next ten years.

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market – Scope of Report:

High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Segmentations:

Type

Air Heaters

Coolant Heaters

Vehicle Technology

BEV

PHEV

HEV

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Maximum Heating Capacity

Up to 4 kW

4-7 kW

Above 7 kW

Region

China

France

Germany

Japan

South Korea

UK

US

Rest of the World

