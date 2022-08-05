TPA Shuttles LLC Follows All the COVID-Safety Guidelines to Ensure Safe Travels for Its Passengers

The Tampa-based transportation company is taking all the necessary COVID-19 measures to ensure customers’ safety

Florida, United States, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — The spread of COVID-19 has kept officials awake for days to find a possible cure for the situation. The global pandemic shut the entire world and affected millions of people, with many losing their lives during the chaos. Today, carrying face masks and sanitizers has become a norm to avoid the transmission of this deadly virus. Soon after the pandemic affected the world, the CDC proposed some COVID-19 deadlines for organizations.

Public transportation is one of the most high-touch areas where the chances of a virus’s existence are quite high. TPA Shuttles , a leading transportation company, follows all guidelines to keep customers safe from the virus. It’s a luxury transportation company offering rides between Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport at a flat rate of $50.

The representative of TPA Shuttles LLC said, “We are one of the leading transportation companies in Florida, which is why we take extra precautions to maintain our reputation in the market. We have handpicked our entire team to promise the sanitization and cleanliness of our vehicle. Although it’s shared transportation, you will not once face the hygiene issue in our shuttles. From the driver to staff members, everyone is trained in providing an exceptional experience to you from the moment you step your foot in our vehicle.”

TPA Shuttles charter their vans every two hours. Since COVID-19 is still on the rise; therefore, the company is taking extra measures to save the customer from catching the virus. The shuttles are constantly sanitized to ensure all customers leave the shuttle happy and satisfied.

One best benefit of hiring TPA Shuttles is that their rates are the same during rush hours which is why people can continue to rely on them for their commutes. People interested in taking a shuttle from Tampa to Orlando can subscribe to the company’s newsletter to get more details about discounts and promotions.

