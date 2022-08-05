The Playground Launches TIMELESS Festival w/ Booka Shade, Christian Löffler, Parra For Cuva, Deep Forest, Sun-El Musician and more!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — THE PLAYGROUND is pleased to announce the launch of their inaugural festival in Cape Town, South Africa between the 10th and 12th March 2023 to be hosted at the foothills of the Greyton mountainscape on Elandskloof Farm. Recognised as one of the UK’s top promoter driving forces across the last 14 years, behind artists such as Ed Sheeran, Ben Howard, FKJ amongst many more whilst hosting hundreds of events at London’s top venues.

The 3 day camping festival is set to bring some of the most influential and groundbreaking acts to one of the most idyllic settings in South Africa. Tickets are limited so grab early birds before they sell out.

►BOOKA SHADE- [LIVE] Berlin-based duo Booka Shade have carved out a reputation as one of the most celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe over the past two decades. Since their break-through performance at Sónar in 2005, the pair has earned huge recognition with their innovative live shows. They have opened for Depeche Mode, and headlined stages at Coachella, Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, and Red Rocks just to name a few. 20 years, dozens of EP’s and 6 albums later, Booka Shade have become more than a household name, they have become synonymous with the spirit which drives electronic music and have set a precedent to which electronic music is still held to today.

►CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER- [LIVE] German deep-house producer Christian Löffler specialises in emotive, melancholic music that feels isolated yet strangely relatable. The producer has performed alongside notable acts like alt-J, Bonobo, The Glitch Mob, JUNGLE, Noisia, Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker, Son Lux, Axwell ∆ Ingrosso, Hardwell, and ZHU to name but a few.

►PARRA FOR CUVA- [LIVE] German-born producer Nicolas Janco aka Parra for Cuva has released a string of albums, EPs, singles and remixes including his remix of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Games’ released by Spinnin’ Deep which reached #1 in the UK Dance and #6 in the UK Singles charts. Since May 2013’s release of debut EP ‘Fading Nights’ has risen to prominence with a catalogue of slow, well-crafted and melody-laden electronica.

► DEEP FOREST- [LIVE] Grammy Award winning act Deep Forest embarks from France to South Africa to play their debut show in South Africa. A viral sensation in the 90’s for groundbreaking music production with the signature anthem “Sweet Lullaby” instantly opened the world stage for the band. Their associated first album became a huge success and gained gold, platinum or double-platinum status in numerous countries like Australia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan or the United States. In 1995 Deep Forest won the prestigious Grammy Award for their album Boheme. They were the first French artists to win a Grammy Award and to this day, they only share this honour with Daft Punk. With the distinct ethnic-driven sound of Deep Forest, Eric Mouquet belongs to the few unique pioneers of electronic music. His highly recognizable sounds defined the concept of world music and shaped the all-new sound of ethnic-electronica.

► SUN EL MUSICIAN – Sun-El Musician is a rare and unique South African producer, who is known and loved country wide, not only for his unique sound, but for his ‘golden ears’ in scouting, producing and signing phenomenal South African voices to his label El-World. Sun-El Musician is known for his humility, profundity and the movement he has created in building the Afro-house sounds.

► CULOE DE SONG – Born in the northern parts of South Africa’s east coast, Culoe De Song’s serious music career began in early 2007 when he featured in Black Coffee’s second offering, Have Another One, with a song entitled “100 Zulu Warriors”. Culoe produced a number of projects that gained him international recognition and performed alongside international acts such as Rocco, Manoo, Black Coffee, Vinny Da Vinci to name a few.

► CAIIRO- Is a house DJ/Producer from South Africa. The Rhythmic & Emotional elements in his songs have had him travel the world, mostly in countries like Portugal, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Sweden, Mozambique, Botswana, Angola, and UAE. He has worked with renowned artists such as Black Motion, Da Capo, Msaki, and Djeff to name a few.

► KID FONQUE- DJ/producer, label owner, promoter and National radio host Kid Fonque has become a vital part of South African electronic music and club culture over the last 20 years. Fonque’s palette embraces everything from Bass and Broken Beats to Bossa Nova, Hip Hop and every shade of House – and with this open-minded approach, he’s been deconstructing dance floors at home and abroad for well over a decade.

► JULLIAN GOMES – Jullian Gomes was born and brought up in the Republic of South Africa listening to Soul, Latin and Kwaito, before discovering House Music at the tender age of eight. Since his first gig in 2003, his career has travelled only upward, and his love for production and skill-set grew steadily with it.

► JAZZUELLE – The Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp Alumni has opened the first ever Sonar Festival in Johannesburg and performed at festivals such as the Sonar Festival (Barcelona), Beatport’s Wet Deck Annual Party (Barcelona), and the Get Physical Music showcase at City Hall (Barcelona). With a myriad of releases as early as 2010, Jazzuelle has been one of the most consistent South African producers which consequently led him on signing on big powerhouse labels like Get Physical Music in Berlin.

