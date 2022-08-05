Xylitol Market Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Xylitol Industry Overview

The global xylitol market size was valued at USD 447.88 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Growing demand for xylitol in food and nutraceutical applications is expected to be a key driving factor for the market over the forecast period. Low-calorie, crystalline xylitol is a natural sweetener found in fibrous plant foods and hardwood trees. It is the only sugar that has the same sweetness intensity as compared to sucrose. It can be produced by chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis from different plant sources having polysaccharides. It is largely produced through a chemical process at an industrial scale, which is based upon catalytic xylose dehydrogenation. The process is not only cost and energy-intensive but also environmentally risky due to the use of a toxic catalyst and high-pressure hydrogen gas.

The U.S. is anticipated to witness a surge in product demand over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for low-calorie foods and ingredients. Moreover, the rising awareness about the natural products that play a key role in general health management is further accelerating the product demand in the U.S. market. The U.S. is among the leading producing countries of xylitol. The producers have been targeting various potential application industries, such as nutraceutical and cosmetics & personal care, to strengthen the market positions in the U.S. market.

In the enzymatic process, different microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, and fungi are used, which helps in a sustainable environment. Due to a low glycemic index sweetener, it is being used as a food additive in confectionery, bakery, drinks, and dairy products as well as in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The most commonly used raw materials for the commercial production of xylose are corn cobs and birch barks. The production of xylose from corn cob is less expensive and thus the price of xylitol sourced from corn cob is lower than that of the one derived from the birch trees.

The hydrolysis of corn cob biomass uses hydrochloric acid whereas hydrolysis of birch bark requires sulfuric acid for hydrolysis. Xylitol produced from corn cob is considered pharmaceutical-grade and the standard is checked rigorously for compliance. On the other hand, birch bark-sourced product is considered as food-grade. Manufacturers located in North America focus on using birch bark as a key raw material owing to the abundance of birch trees in the region. Producers in China use corn cobs as a major xylan source.

Xylitol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global xylitol market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Xylitol Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Powder Liquid

Xylitol Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Chewing Gum Confectionery Bakery & Other Foods Oral Care Others

Xylitol Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Xylitol market include

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Roquette Freres

ZuChem, Inc.

Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

NovaGreen, Inc.

DFI Corp.

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jining Hengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shandong Biobridge Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.

A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Herboveda India

Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

