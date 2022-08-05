Bioactive Materials Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioactive Materials Industry Overview

The global bioactive materials market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for superior implantable materials coupled with the increasing concern to replace the traditional use of metal implants is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The bioactive materials have a greater and stronger bond capacity with fluids and tissues, which drives their demand for body tissue healing and repairing purposes in the medical and healthcare industry. In addition, their application in the production of antibacterial products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others is driving the market growth.

The U.S. is anticipated to be the largest market in the North America region owing to the increasing emphasis on the development of healthcare facilities. In addition, the country is expected to witness an increase in dentistry and dental care-related application as per the American Dental Association (ADA), thereby augmenting the overall market growth in the coming years. The rising global geriatric population along with changing eating habits is also projected to boost the product demand, especially in dentistry applications.

Furthermore, the increasing product usage in various orthopedics surgeries and bioengineering applications is contributing to the market development. The materials specialize in transplants, repairing, regeneration, and reconstruction of cells, which is expected to drive their demand and support overall market growth in the years to come.

These products are resistant to wear & tear, bacterial micro-leakage, and moisture, which is increasing their demand in various application industries. However, the high set-up cost of advanced tools and technology used in the processing and application is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the global market.

Bioactive Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioactive materials market on the basis of material, type, application, and region:

Bioactive Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Glass Glass-ceramic Composite Others

Bioactive Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Powder Moldable Granules Others

Bioactive Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Dentistry Surgery Bioengineering Others

Bioactive Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Bioactive Materials market include

Zimmer Holding Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Biomatlante

Arthrex, Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy

Lasak s.r.o

Bioretec Ltd.

Noraker

Septodont Holding

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

