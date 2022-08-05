Membrane Bioreactor Market to Grow at 9.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Membrane Bioreactor Industry Overview

The global membrane bioreactor market size was estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for membrane bioreactors (MBR) owing to their high-quality solid separation and low carbon footprint is expected to drive the market for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the countries globally were under strict lockdown which increased the municipal waste thereby increasing the demand for waste management. Furthermore, as the world has started returning to normalcy due to vaccine rollouts and the infusion of economic stimulus packages, the demand for membrane bioreactors is expected to witness growth as the government of various countries is planning to invest in municipal infrastructure to address municipal waste.

The pandemic has compelled the membrane bioreactor manufacturers to use technology to ensure competitive advantage. Manufacturers are likely to use robust and innovative technologies in MBR to augment the potential risk of COVID-19 on the environment and its impact on water bodies. This, in turn, is anticipated to encourage the municipalities to keep a check on the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nearby communities.

The growing volume of wastewater generated by houses, hotels, offices, and institutions is anticipated to have a positive impact on the water treatment market. Furthermore, increased industrial wastewater from various industries such as beverage and beer firms, sugar processing, metal processing, and photofinishing is expected to boost the growth of the market for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.

The U.S. EPA has implemented numerous regulations aimed at ensuring water treatment services at the manufacturing and municipal level. These regulators are focused on reducing the usage of synthetically derived chemicals in water treatment applications. Furthermore, the growing importance of membrane separation technology in the manufacturing sector due to increasing R&D towards microfiltration and ultrafiltration is expected to boost the market growth.

The high operational costs of membrane bioreactor plants contribute significantly to the annual costs. The operation, maintenance, and monitoring of a waste treatment plant amount to up to 50% of the annual costs for wastewater systems. This factor is expected to create an entry barrier for new players, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market on the basis of product, configuration, application, and region:

Membrane Bioreactor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet Multi-tubular

Membrane Bioreactor Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Submerged Side Stream

Membrane Bioreactor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Municipal Industrial

Membrane Bioreactor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Membrane Bioreactor market include

General Electric Energy LLC

Kemira

Suez Environnement S.A.

Buckman Laboratories

Aquatech International Corporation

B&P Water Technologies s.r.l.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International Company

Danaher Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Toray Industries

Kubota Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

