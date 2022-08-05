Electric Trucks Market Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2031 | BYD, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, PACCAR, Scania AB, Tata Motors

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Trucks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Trucks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Electric trucks are battery-powered vehicles that use electric motors to power their wheels. These trucks are emissions-free and are becoming increasingly popular as a means of reducing pollution and saving money on fuel costs. Electric trucks are typically more expensive than their traditional counterparts, but they offer many benefits that make them worth the extra cost.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in electric trucks technology. One is the development of more powerful and efficient batteries. This is important because electric trucks need to be able to store enough energy to travel long distances. Another trend is the development of charging infrastructure. This is important because electric trucks need to be able to recharge their batteries quickly and easily. Finally, there is a trend towards autonomous operation. This is important because it could potentially reduce the need for drivers, which would make electric trucks more cost-effective.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of electric trucks market are the government regulations, the need for energy-efficient vehicles, and the declining cost of batteries.

The government regulations are the main driver for the electric trucks market. The government is imposing stricter emission standards and is offering incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles. The need for energy-efficient vehicles is another driver for the electric trucks market. The traditional trucks are heavy and consume a lot of fuel. The electric trucks are lightweight and consume less energy. The declining cost of batteries is also a driver for the electric trucks market. The batteries are the most expensive component of electric vehicles. However, the prices of batteries are falling due to the advancements in technology.

Key Market Segments

The electric truck market bifurcated on the basis of propulsion type, type, range, end-user and region. On the basis of propulsion type, it is segmented into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and others. By type it is categorized into light duty trucks, medium duty trucks, and heavy duty trucks. By range, it is analyzed across less than upto 150 miles, 151-300 miles, and above 300 miles. By end-user, it is spread across last mile delivery, long haul transportation, refuse services and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The electric truck market report includes players such as BYD, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, PACCAR, Scania AB, Tata Motors, Workhorse, Man SE, Volkswagen AG, and Dongfeng Motor Company.

