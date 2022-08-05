What are the driving forces of Cross Laminated Timber Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cross Laminated Timber Industry Overview

The global cross laminated timber market size was estimated at USD 955.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Superior design flexibility and faster installation processes in comparison to other building materials are likely to benefit the market over the forecast period. The construction industry across the globe registered a steep decline due to the advent of COVID, with governments resorting to the suspension of all construction activities. This led to a sudden dip in the demand for cross laminated timber. However, the resumption of the construction activities during the later part of 2020 and 2021 led to industry growth.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit growth owing to the high demand from the end-user segment. Factors such as high disposable income, large market size, the ability of established players to mass-produce, and an extensive range of products are expected to boost the cross laminated timber market growth in the region.

The transition as a trend towards using environment-friendly products that have a minimum adverse impact, as per the VOC regulations of U.S. EPA, and green building initiatives are the major forces positively impacting the market. The growing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the benefits of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) in the construction industry is projected to drive the market.

CLT-based buildings have become common in North America and European regions. The majority of the construction in these areas are now utilizing wood-based materials to improve the overall thermal performance and durability of the structure. Major construction companies across the globe are increasingly shifting toward cross laminated timber and other wood-based construction materials.

Cross Laminated Timber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cross laminated timber market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Cross Laminated Timber Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Adhesive Bonded Cross Laminated Timber Mechanically Fastened Cross Laminated Timber

Cross Laminated Timber Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Residential Institutional Commercial Others

Cross Laminated Timber Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cross Laminated Timber market include

Stora Enso Oyj

Mayr-MelnhofHolz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

XLam

Sterling Company

SchilligerHolz AG

KLH Massivholz GmbH

B&K Structures

Eugen Decker &WebMan

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

SmartLam NA

MEIKEN LAMWOOD Corp

