Diabetes Devices Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bayer AG

There are many different types of diabetes devices, including insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), and blood glucose meters.

Insulin pumps are small, computerized devices that deliver insulin through a catheter placed under the skin. Insulin pumps can be programmed to deliver different amounts of insulin at different times of the day, and can be used to closely mimic the body’s natural insulin production.

Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are devices that continuously measure glucose levels in the body. CGMs can be used to help people with diabetes better manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings and alerts for high or low glucose levels.

Key Trends

There has been a lot of advancements in the diabetes devices market and technology in recent years. Here are some of the key trends:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices: These devices have become increasingly popular in recent years as they allow people with diabetes to better monitor their blood sugar levels.

Insulin Pumps: Insulin pumps are also becoming more popular, as they can provide a more consistent level of insulin to people with diabetes.

Artificial Pancreas Devices: These devices are still in development, but they hold promise for people with diabetes who have trouble regulating their blood sugar levels.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the diabetes devices market are the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the growing number of obese and overweight population, the aging population, and the changing lifestyle.

The rising incidence of diabetes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the diabetes devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of diabetes has reached 8.5% in adults in 2014 and in 2019 diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths.

The number of obese and overweight people is also increasing globally. According to the World Obesity Federation, the number of obese people is expected to reach 2.7 billion by 2025.

Market Segments

Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Ypsomed Holding AG

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc

