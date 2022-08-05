Huntington’s Disease Market Reflect Impressive Growth Rate to During 2021-2031 | Pfizer, Sanofi, Shire, Teva Pharmaceuticals

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Huntington’s Disease Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Huntington’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by a mutation in the HTT gene. This gene provides instructions for making a protein called huntingtin. Huntingtin is involved in the development and function of neurons in the brain. The HTT gene mutation causes an abnormal expansion of a section of DNA called CAG repeats. This expansion leads to the production of an abnormally long huntingtin protein. The abnormal huntingtin protein interferes with the normal functioning of neurons and causes the death of these cells.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10115

Key Trends

In the past decade, there have been significant advances in our understanding of Huntington’s disease (HD), paving the way for new treatments. The HD market is currently small, but is expected to grow as more treatments are approved and awareness of the disease increases.

The most notable recent development in HD is the approval of the first ever therapeutic drug, Spinraza (nusinersen), in December 2016. Spinraza is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the mutated huntingtin protein and has been shown to improve motor function and delay disease progression in clinical trials. This is a major breakthrough for HD patients and their families, and is expected to drive growth in the HD market in the coming years.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Huntington’s disease market.

Firstly, the increasing prevalence of the condition is a key driver. Huntington’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that typically affects people in their 30s or 40s. The condition is characterized by a number of symptoms including involuntary movements, cognitive decline, and psychiatric problems. The prevalence of Huntington’s disease is thought to be around 5-10 per 100,000 people.

Secondly, the development of new treatments is a key driver of the Huntington’s disease market. There are a number of new treatments in development that are showing promise in clinical trials. These new treatments are aimed at slowing the progression of the disease and improving the quality of life for patients.

Market Segments

By Treatment

Symptomatic treatment

Disease-Modifying Therapies

Key Players

AbbVie

Acorda Therapeutics

Amgen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sanofi

Shire

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10115

Reasons to buy Huntington’s Disease Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/