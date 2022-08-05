Laptop Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2031 | Apple, Razer, MSI, LG, Samsung, Google

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Laptop Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Laptop technology has come a long way in recent years, making them more powerful and portable than ever before. Laptops now use a variety of different technologies to make them more efficient and user-friendly, including solid state drives, energy-efficient processors, and high-resolution displays.

One of the most important advances in laptop technology is the move to solid state drives (SSDs). SSDs are much faster than traditional hard drives, and they use less power, which extends battery life. SSDs are also more resistant to shock and vibration, making them ideal for use in mobile devices.

Key Trends

The laptop market is highly competitive, with a wide range of prices and features. The following are some key trends in the laptop market:

-Laptops are becoming thinner and lighter, with many now weighing less than 3 pounds.

-The average price of a laptop has fallen in recent years, with many quality models now available for under $500.

-Battery life continues to improve, with some laptops now able to offer over 12 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

-Laptops are increasingly being used as primary computers, with many now featuring high-resolution displays and powerful processors.

-Touchscreen laptops are becoming more popular, as they offer a more intuitive and natural way to interact with the computer.

Key Drivers

One of the most important drivers has been the increasing affordability of laptops. As prices have come down, more and more consumers have been able to purchase them. This has been driven in part by the increasing competition in the market, as well as by advances in technology that have made laptops more affordable to produce.

Another key driver of laptop market growth has been the increasing popularity of portable computing. Laptops are now much lighter and more portable than they were in the past, making them more convenient for users who need to be able to take their computer with them on the go. This has been driven in part by the increasing use of laptops for business travel and by the rise of the digital nomad lifestyle.

Market Segments

By Type

Traditional Laptop

2-in-1 Laptop

By Screen Size

Up to 10.9″

11″ to 12.9″

13″ to 14.9″

Key Players

Lenovo

HP

Dell

Asus

Acer

Microsoft

Apple

Razer

MSI

LG

Samsung

Google

Huawei

