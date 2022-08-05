Lithium-ion Battery Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | Saft, A123 Systems, Johnson Controls, Ener1, GS Yuasa

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Lithium-ion Battery Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery that have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their high energy density and low self-discharge rate. Lithium-ion batteries are made up of a positive electrode (cathode), a negative electrode (anode), and a electrolyte that allows ions to flow between the two electrodes. When the battery is in use, the lithium ions flow from the cathode to the anode and back again, creating an electric current.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10093

Key Trends and Drivers

Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most popular types of batteries on the market today. They are used in a wide variety of applications, including cell phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

One of the key trends in the lithium-ion battery market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to their environmental benefits and lower operating costs. Lithium-ion batteries are the preferred type of battery for electric vehicles due to their high energy density and long life span.

Another key trend in the lithium-ion battery market is the increasing demand for energy storage systems. Energy storage systems are used to store excess energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind. Lithium-ion batteries are well-suited for energy storage applications due to their high energy density and low self-discharge rate.

Market Segments

By Component

Cathode

Anode

Electrolytic Solution

Others

By End Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

Others

Key Players

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Panasonic

BYD

Amperex

AESC

Saft

A123 Systems

Johnson Controls

Ener1

GS Yuasa

Hitachi Maxel

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10093

Reasons to buy Lithium-ion Battery Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/