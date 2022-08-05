FRP Rebar Market Latest Design Models and Dynamics Forecast 2021 to 2031 | ATP Srl, Dextra Group, Fibrolux GmbH, FiReP Inc., Hughes Brothers

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global FRP Rebar Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on FRP Rebar Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

FRP rebar is a composite material made of fiber, glass and epoxy resin. It is used as a reinforcement for concrete and other construction materials. FRP rebar is strong and lightweight, and it does not corrode like steel rebar. It is also non-conductive and has a high resistance to fire and chemicals.

Key Trends

FRP rebar technology is constantly evolving in order to meet the demands of the construction industry. The key trends in FRP rebar technology include the development of new composite materials, the use of recycled materials, the use of 3D printing technology, and the use of nanotechnology.

New composite materials are being developed that offer improved strength and durability. These new materials are often made from recycled materials, which helps to reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry. 3D printing technology is also being used to create rebar that is custom-designed for specific applications. Nanotechnology is also being used to create stronger and more durable rebar.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the FRP rebar market are the increased demand for infrastructure development and the need for corrosion-resistant construction materials. The market is also driven by the growing construction industry and the rising demand for green and sustainable construction materials.

Key Market Segments

The FRP rebar market report is bifurcated on the basis of fiber type, resin type, application, and region. On the basis of fiber type, it is segmented into glass fiber carbon, fiber, basalt fiber, and others. Based on resin type, it is analyzed across vinyl easter, epoxy, and others. By application, it is categorized into highway, bridges & buildings, marine structures & waterfronts, water treatment plant, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The FRP rebar market report includes players such as Armastek USA, ATP Srl, Dextra Group, Fibrolux GmbH, FiReP Inc., Hughes Brothers, Inc., Pultrall Inc., Pultron Composites Ltd., Schock Bauteile GmbH, and Sireg Group.

