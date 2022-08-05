Fire Rated Duct Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade by 2031 | Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fire Rated Duct Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire Rated Duct Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fire rated duct is a type of ductwork that has been designed to resist the spread of fire. It is typically made from materials such as steel or aluminium and is often used in commercial and industrial buildings. Fire rated ductwork is often required by building codes and can help to protect people and property in the event of a fire.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in fire rated duct technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, there is a trend toward using more fire resistant materials in the construction of fire rated ducts. This is being driven by increased awareness of the potential for fires to spread through ductwork, and the need to protect against this. Secondly, there is a trend toward using more advanced fire detection and suppression systems within fire rated ducts. This is again driven by the need to protect against the spread of fire, and to ensure that any fires that do occur are quickly detected and extinguished.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the fire rated duct market are the growing construction industry, the need for fire safety in buildings, and stringent fire safety regulations. The construction industry is growing globally, owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization. This growth is expected to drive the demand for fire rated ducts, as they are used in various applications in the construction industry, such as HVAC, smoke control, and fire suppression.

Market Segments

By Mechanism

Swinging Fire Ducts

Sliding Fire Ducts

By Material

Wood

Metal

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Agta Record Ltd

ASSA ABLOY Group

GEZE GmbH

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Griffon Corporation Inc

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc

Lindner Group KG

