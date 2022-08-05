Unidirectional Tapes (UD) Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend to 2031 | Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Solvay, S.A.

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Unidirectional Tapes (UD) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Unidirectional tapes are those that can only be applied in one direction. This is in contrast to bidirectional tapes, which can be applied in either direction. The main advantage of unidirectional tapes is that they are much easier to apply since there is no need to align the tape in a specific direction. This can be a significant advantage in applications where time is of the essence, such as in emergency situations. Additionally, unidirectional tapes tend to be more durable and have better holding power than bidirectional tapes.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20809/

Key Trends

Unidirectional Tapes (UD) technology is a subset of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. UD tape technology uses a unidirectional layup of fibers in a matrix to produce a tape with high strength and stiffness in the longitudinal direction. This technology is used in a variety of applications where high longitudinal strength and stiffness are required, such as in aerospace, automotive, and marine applications.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Unidirectional Tapes (UD) market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for UD tapes from the aerospace and automotive industries is driving the market growth.

Secondly, the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is another key driver of the UD tapes market.

Market Segments

By Fiber

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

By Resin

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

By End-Use

Aerospace

Automotive

By Region

North America

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20809/

Key Players

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Solvay, S.A.

Hexcel Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Group

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/