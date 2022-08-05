Energy Harvesting System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | ABB, Schneider Electric, Bionic Power, Inc.

An energy harvesting system is a device that captures energy from the environment and converts it into a usable form. The most common type of energy harvesting system is a solar panel, which converts sunlight into electrical energy. Other types of energy harvesting systems include wind turbines, which convert kinetic energy into electrical energy, and hydroelectric dams, which convert the energy of moving water into electrical energy.

An energy harvesting system is a device that captures energy from the environment and converts it into a usable form. The most common type of energy harvesting system is a solar panel, which converts sunlight into electrical energy. Other types of energy harvesting systems include wind turbines, which convert kinetic energy into electrical energy, and hydroelectric dams, which convert the energy of moving water into electrical energy.

Key Trends

The key trends in energy harvesting system technology are the development of more efficient energy conversion devices and the miniaturization of energy harvesters. The efficiency of energy conversion devices has been increasing steadily as new materials and designs are developed. In the past, energy harvesters were often made from silicon, which has a relatively low conversion efficiency. However, newer materials such as gallium arsenide and indium phosphide have much higher conversion efficiencies, making them more attractive for use in energy harvesting applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Energy Harvesting System market are the increasing need for energy independence and the rising cost of energy. Energy harvesting is a process of capturing and storing energy from the environment, such as solar, wind, or thermal energy. This energy can then be used to power electronic devices or to recharge batteries. Energy harvesting systems are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional energy sources.

Market segmentation

By Technology
  • Light Energy Harvesting
  • Vibration Energy Harvesting
  • Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting
By Component
  • Energy Harvesting Transducer
  • Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC)
By Application
  • Building & Automation
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
By Region
  • North America
    • U.S.

Key Players

  • ABB
  • Schneider Electric
  • Bionic Power, Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Cymbet
  • EnOcean GmbH
  • Powercast Corp.
  • Mahle GmbH

