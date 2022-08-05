Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | TPC Wire & Cable Corp., Prysmian Group, RSCC Wire and Cable

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire Resistant Fabrics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fire-resistant fabrics are those that are designed to resist ignition and prevent the spread of fire. They are made from a variety of materials including wool, cotton, polyester, and nylon. Fire-resistant fabrics are used in various applications, including firefighting, welding, and electrical work.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Fire Resistant Fabrics technology. One is the development of more effective fire retardant chemicals. These chemicals can be applied to the fabric during the manufacturing process, or they can be impregnated into the fabric itself. Another trend is the development of new fiber types that are more resistant to fire. These fibers can be used to create fabrics that are more effective at resisting fire. Finally, new finishes and treatments are being developed that can make fabrics more fire-resistant.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the fire-resistant fabrics market. The most important driver is the increasing awareness of the importance of fire safety. This has led to stricter regulations regarding the use of fire-resistant fabrics in a variety of applications, such as in the construction and automotive industries. Other important drivers include the increasing use of fire-resistant fabrics in a variety of end-use industries, such as the oil and gas industry, and the growing demand for fire-resistant fabrics from emerging economies.

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)

Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

By Application

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Automotive & transportation

Manufacturing

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Prysmian Group

RSCC Wire and Cable

RR Kabel

ST Cable Corporation

Nexans S.A

Cleveland Cable Company

Elsewedy Electric

