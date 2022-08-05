Recycled PET Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Indorama Venturers Public Limited, Biffa, Far Eastern New Century Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Recycled PET Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Recycled PET Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Recycled PET is a type of recycled plastic that is made from post-consumer plastic waste. PET is the most common type of plastic used in consumer products, and is often used in single-use packaging such as water bottles and soda bottles. Recycling PET helps to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill, and can also be used to create new products.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20479/

Key Trends

The use of recycled PET has grown in popularity in recent years as companies look for ways to reduce their environmental impact. The recycling of PET helps to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill, and it also reduces the need for virgin materials, which can help to conserve resources. There are a number of different technologies that can be used to recycle PET, and the most common is mechanical recycling. This process involves shredding the material and then melting it down so that it can be reformed into new products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the recycled PET market include an increase in environmental awareness, the introduction of stringent environmental regulations, and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The increase in environmental awareness has led to a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions that minimize the impact on the environment. This has resulted in a shift in preference from virgin PET to recycled PET.

By Type

Flakes

Chips

By Application

Bottles

Fiber

SheetS

By Source

Bottles & Containers

Films & Sheets

By Region

North America The U.S.



Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20479/

Key Players

Indorama Venturers Public Limited

Biffa

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Plastipak Holding Inc.

Alpek

PolyQuest

OCTAL

Loop Industries

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700