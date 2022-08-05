Automotive Suspension Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | CONTINENTAL AG, FOX Factory, Inc., GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Suspension Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Suspension Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive suspension is a system of components that connects a vehicle to its wheels and allows the vehicle to move over uneven surfaces. The suspension system absorbs the impact of the bumps and potholes on the road, and reduces the amount of vibration that is felt by the passengers. The suspension system also helps to keep the vehicle’s tires in contact with the road, which provides traction and helps to improve the vehicle’s handling.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in automotive suspension technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there has been a shift towards using more advanced materials in suspension components in order to improve performance and durability. Another trend is the use of adaptive or adjustable suspension systems. These systems allow the suspension to be tuned to the specific needs of the driver, whether that be for comfort, handling, or even off-road performance.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the automotive suspension market. Firstly, as vehicles have become more complex, there is a greater need for suspension systems that can provide a comfortable ride while also maintaining stability and control. Secondly, advances in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated suspension systems that can offer a wider range of features and benefits. Finally, the increasing popularity of SUVs and other off-road vehicles has created a demand for suspension systems that can provide a smoother ride on rough terrain.

Market Segmentation

By System

Passive System

Semi Active/Active System

By Components

Spring

Shock Dampener

Struts

Control Arm

By Suspension Type

Hydraulic Suspension

Air Suspension

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Passenger Cars

Key Market Players

CONTINENTAL AG

FOX Factory, Inc.

GABRIEL INDIA LIMITED

HENDRICKSON USA, L.L.C.

KYB Corporation

MANDO CORPORATION

Sogefi SpA

Tenneco Inc

