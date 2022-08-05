Digital Banking Platforms Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Backbase, Fidor, Sopra, Oracle

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Banking Platforms Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Banking Platforms Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital banking platforms are online platforms that allow customers to access their bank accounts and conduct financial transactions. Customers can use digital banking platforms to check their account balances, transfer money, pay bills, and more. Many banks offer digital banking platforms to their customers as an alternative to traditional banking methods, such as visiting a branch or using an ATM.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in digital banking platforms technology:

1. Increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML): AI and ML are being used more and more to help banks automate processes and make better decisions.

2. More use of chatbots and virtual assistants: Chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming increasingly popular as they can help banks provide better customer service.

Key Drivers

In the past decade, there has been a rapid increase in the number of people using digital banking platforms. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of mobile devices, the rise of online banking, and the increasing number of people who are comfortable using digital platforms for financial transactions. One of the key drivers of digital banking platforms is the increasing popularity of mobile devices. More and more people are using their smartphones and tablets to access the internet, and this trend is only going to continue. go.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Region

North America

Key Players

Backbase

Fidor

Sopra

Oracle

Appway

Finastra

SAP

Intellect Design Arena

