RegTech Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031| Ascent Technologies Inc, Identity Mind, CyberGRX

Posted on 2022-08-05 by in Internet & Online, Media, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global RegTech Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on RegTech Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a term used to describe technology that is designed to help organizations comply with regulations. This can include everything from software that helps track and report on regulatory requirements to tools that help organizations prevent and detect compliance issues.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20494/

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in RegTech technology:

1. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is increasing in RegTech solutions. This is because AI and ML can help automate the process of compliance and help organizations keep up with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

2. Blockchain is also becoming a popular technology in RegTech. This is because blockchain can help with compliance by providing a decentralized and immutable record of transactions.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the RegTech market are the increasing compliance costs associated with traditional financial regulation, the need for real-time risk management, and the desire for improved customer experience. The traditional compliance model for financial institutions is based on a static, rules-based approach that is often unable to keep pace with the rapidly changing landscape of financial regulation.

Key Segments

By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

By Application

  • Anti Money Laundering, and Fraud Management
  • Regulatory Intelligence
  • Risk and Compliance Management

By End-Use

  • Banks
  • Insurance Companies
  • IT and Telecom

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20494

Key Players

  • Ascent Technologies Inc
  • Identity Mind
  • CyberGRX
  • Hummingbird RegTech, Inc
  • Wolters Kluwer NV
  • Thomson Reuters
  • Pole Star Space Applications

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution